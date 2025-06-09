RFG Advisory LLC Purchases Shares of 9,523 Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,615.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,255,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,747,000 after acquiring an additional 117,807 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 721,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 189,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 681,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48,626 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 454,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 194,391 shares during the period.

BSJR stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $22.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1271 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

