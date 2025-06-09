RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 132.9% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

FNCL stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $74.26.

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

