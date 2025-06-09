Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,815 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.24% of FMC worth $12,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of FMC by 17.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $554,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 8,963.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 179,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 177,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 17,336.8% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.46.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $42.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.41. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.70 million. FMC had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.55%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

