Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.71 Million Holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 159,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Brink’s were worth $13,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Brink’s by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brink’s by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brink’s stock opened at $83.90 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 27.57%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

