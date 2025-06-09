Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in FOX were worth $14,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

In other FOX news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 5,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total transaction of $310,459.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,415,316.51. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $49.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.50. Fox Co. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. FOX had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

