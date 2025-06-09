RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,835 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

RIV stock opened at $12.16 on Monday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.1277 per share. This represents a yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

