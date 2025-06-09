Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC lowered its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 65.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,662 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,079,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,288,000 after buying an additional 3,398,257 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,554,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,237 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth $60,257,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 693,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,857,000 after purchasing an additional 680,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Robert Half by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 831,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,578,000 after acquiring an additional 619,982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RHI shares. Truist Financial set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Robert Half and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $44.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.04. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $78.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.48.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.19). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.00%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

