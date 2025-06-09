Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Insider Charles Collier Sells 7,181 Shares

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $538,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,750. This trade represents a 39.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ROKU stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.26 and a beta of 2.09. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $104.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROKU. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

