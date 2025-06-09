Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Director Sells $373,302.00 in Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) Director Julie Szudarek sold 2,790 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $373,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,821.60. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Root Stock Performance
Shares of ROOT stock opened at $151.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -123.36 and a beta of 2.31. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.
Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.24 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Root’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Root from $105.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.
Root Company Profile
Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.
