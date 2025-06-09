Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Director Sells $373,302.00 in Stock

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) Director Julie Szudarek sold 2,790 shares of Root stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $373,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,821.60. This trade represents a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Root alerts:

Root Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $151.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -123.36 and a beta of 2.31. Root, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $181.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.24 million. Root had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Root’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Root by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Root by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Root by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth approximately $417,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Root from $105.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Root from $67.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Root in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Root from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Root currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Root

Root Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.