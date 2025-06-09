Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Stock Price

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Niagen Bioscience
Niagen Bioscience Price Performance
Niagen Bioscience Company Profile
Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Niagen Bioscience
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Receive News & Ratings for Niagen Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niagen Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.