Roth Capital Issues Positive Forecast for Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Stock Price

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $10.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get Niagen Bioscience alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience Price Performance

Niagen Bioscience Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:NAGE opened at $12.95 on Friday. Niagen Bioscience has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $13.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.08.

(Get Free Report)

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Niagen Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niagen Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.