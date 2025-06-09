Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Position Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 60,496 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,909,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,828 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $26.54 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.25.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

