SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 422 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,768,000 after buying an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,370,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,704,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7,732.2% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,308,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.328 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

