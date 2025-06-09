SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,582,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,861,000 after buying an additional 216,103 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $130,549,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 758,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after acquiring an additional 99,117 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 692,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,667,000 after acquiring an additional 97,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 449,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $124.19 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.26. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $97.83 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

