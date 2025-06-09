SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 25,692 Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quantum Computing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum Computing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT opened at $13.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.24 and a beta of 3.85. Quantum Computing Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Quantum Computing ( NASDAQ:QUBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Quantum Computing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Quantum Computing from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, insider Yuping Huang sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,236,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,471,800.20. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Javad Shabani sold 39,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $466,085.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 739,973 shares of company stock worth $8,012,085 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

