SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 472 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Affirm were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Affirm alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 145,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Up 5.8%

AFRM stock opened at $58.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -90.65 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,282.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $730,556.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,067.12. This trade represents a 26.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,677 shares of company stock worth $1,665,545 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Affirm from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Affirm from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Read Our Latest Report on AFRM

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.