SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 607 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288,932 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,274,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,001,000 after purchasing an additional 934,570 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,383,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 432.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 616,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,148,000 after buying an additional 500,684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $127.08 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.02 and a 200-day moving average of $122.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

