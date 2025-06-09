SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 802 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:O opened at $56.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.56. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 292.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Read Our Latest Research Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.