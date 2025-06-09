SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,144 Shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,144 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DSU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 248,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 36,960 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 520,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DSU opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.54. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $11.19.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0987 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

