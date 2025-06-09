SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDV opened at $64.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $83.97.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

