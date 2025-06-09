SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 127.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB opened at $56.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $51.11 and a 52-week high of $100.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.49.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Fermium Researc upgraded LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

