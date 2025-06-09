SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 938,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,946,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $96.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.19. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $89.70 and a 1-year high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.71.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

