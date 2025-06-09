SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $246,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 456.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 31,755 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.30. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Increases Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a positive change from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

