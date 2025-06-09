SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $260,000 Stake in Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Reddit alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Reddit during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Reddit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Reddit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,330,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reddit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reddit by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period.

Reddit Stock Up 8.0%

Reddit stock opened at $121.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99. Reddit, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $230.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Reddit ( NYSE:RDDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $392.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($8.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

RDDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Reddit from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Reddit from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Reddit in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reddit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT

Insider Activity

In other Reddit news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 124,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.36, for a total transaction of $15,844,602.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,316,470.40. This represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.36 per share, for a total transaction of $100,898.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,130.88. The trade was a 2.58% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,875 shares of company stock valued at $76,732,994 over the last three months. 34.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reddit Profile

(Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.