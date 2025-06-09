SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 695,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,481,000 after buying an additional 186,187 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Prologis by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 784,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,907,000 after purchasing an additional 179,880 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 74,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 39,321 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,596,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,282,000 after purchasing an additional 334,907 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Prologis by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.42.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $108.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $101.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 6.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 101.00%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

