SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYF opened at $116.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $119.90.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

