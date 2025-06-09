SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $277,000 Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,285,000 after acquiring an additional 144,345 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 425.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 491,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 398,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPIE stock opened at $45.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82. JPMorgan Income ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

