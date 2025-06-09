SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,755,958,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,386,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,073,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059,349 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 25,460.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,211,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $446,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,062 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 301.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,581,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,933,000 after buying an additional 1,186,981 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $222.26 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.58 and a 200-day moving average of $210.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.65 and a twelve month high of $247.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total value of $612,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,071 shares in the company, valued at $35,265,104.64. This represents a 1.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,156. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Williams Trading set a $260.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Analog Devices from $214.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.63.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

