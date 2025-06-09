SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $328,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.59 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.297 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

