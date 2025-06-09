SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $335,000 Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAVA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of JAVA opened at $63.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.97.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

