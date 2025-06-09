SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 937 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDC. Idaho Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $221.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $218.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.52. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $201.35 and a 52 week high of $226.64.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

