SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ecofi Investissements SA increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ecofi Investissements SA now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Dover by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of DOV stock opened at $179.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Dover Co. has a one year low of $143.04 and a one year high of $222.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.03. The company has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

