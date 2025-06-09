SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 608 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.69.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $551.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.89. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $633.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.85 and its 200 day moving average is $523.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 30.54%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

