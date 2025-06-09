SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $271,483.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,246.07. This trade represents a 13.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Benchmark downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Leerink Partners downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

View Our Latest Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock opened at $54.25 on Monday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $264.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.