SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USAC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,428,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 104,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on USAC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

USAC opened at $25.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.16. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $21.06 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 62.46%. The company had revenue of $245.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.79 million. Research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This is an increase from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 308.82%.

In other news, Director Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,976. This represents a 73.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

