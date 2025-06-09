SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TRGP. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of Targa Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $227.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $199.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Targa Resources from $259.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.07.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE TRGP opened at $167.14 on Monday. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $117.88 and a one year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.57 and its 200-day moving average is $185.26.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.