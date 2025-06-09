SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 93,677.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,582,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,938,000 after buying an additional 4,578,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,622,000 after purchasing an additional 272,625 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 667,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,021,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 273,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,723,000 after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,448,000 after buying an additional 57,298 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

VPU opened at $175.30 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.45 and a fifty-two week high of $180.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.12 and a 200 day moving average of $169.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

