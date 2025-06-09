SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,900 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.70.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $131.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.89. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of -151.57 and a beta of 0.69. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $131.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

