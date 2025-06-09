SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $308.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cummins from $407.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $357.25.
Shares of CMI stock opened at $326.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $304.31 and a 200 day moving average of $338.16. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 36.22%.
In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone bought 1,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This trade represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
