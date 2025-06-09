SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NLR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

NLR opened at $99.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.35. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $101.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.59.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

