SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,840 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 118,197 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 60,470 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 494,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after buying an additional 360,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE KGC opened at $15.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Kinross Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KGC. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.