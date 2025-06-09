SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

