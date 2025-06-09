SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,506 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,506 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.40. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.48%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

