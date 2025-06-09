SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $152.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $167.45.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.11. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.33%.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.98, for a total value of $2,264,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,063,979.36. This trade represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATO. Mizuho downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Argus raised Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $160.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.35.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

