SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $685.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $632.36.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE ROP opened at $572.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $562.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.