SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 350 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $131.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $134.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3282 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

