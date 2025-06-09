SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,780 Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 57.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,677,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,537,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,838 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,547,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,519,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,730 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTAI Aviation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,137,000 after purchasing an additional 153,909 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,305,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,030,000 after purchasing an additional 256,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FTAI Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $183,688,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of FTAI Aviation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.83.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 4.6%

FTAI stock opened at $129.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1,291.57 and a beta of 1.66. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 52 week low of $75.06 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day moving average of $120.33.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.08). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 571.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, insider Stacy Kuperus acquired 1,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.90 per share, with a total value of $100,982.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,496.70. The trade was a 1.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 3,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.54 per share, with a total value of $283,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 341,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,318,688.08. The trade was a 0.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,008,715. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.