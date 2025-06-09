SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 684 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU opened at $16.82 on Monday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 40.31%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

