SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,947,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 174,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

EEM stock opened at $46.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $47.44.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

