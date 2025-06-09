SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,123,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,365,992,000 after buying an additional 10,434,098 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 264,178,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,053,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,890 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,075.3% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,491 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,117,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,357,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OXY opened at $42.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $64.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

OXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on Occidental Petroleum and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. TD Cowen cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $68.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.14.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

