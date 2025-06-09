SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 28.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 108,440.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IRM stock opened at $102.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.66, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 765.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $6,827,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock worth $20,319,408. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

